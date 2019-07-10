Glazer Capital Holding In Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Was Has Lifted; Blair William & Company Lowered Its Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Position by $6.89 Million

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 426,516 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 55,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,538 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38M, down from 145,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $120.16. About 282,644 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr; 29/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $56.2M; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 Rev $184M; 07/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $45.3M; 17/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp by 166,176 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $17.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Megalith Finl Acquisition Co by 186,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,042 shares, and cut its stake in Allegro Merger Corp Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). S&T Bancorporation Pa has 736,738 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 189,748 shares. Shell Asset reported 42,127 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Bank Of has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Guggenheim stated it has 139,533 shares. Whittier has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 11,431 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 6,528 shares. Moreover, James Inv has 0.04% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 49,440 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 44,795 shares. Manikay Partners Ltd invested in 0.28% or 187,500 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 50,560 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 84.10% or $2.01 from last year’s $2.39 per share. LGND’s profit will be $7.45M for 79.05 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.82% negative EPS growth.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 7,679 shares to 12,887 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 20,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Okta Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Hldg owns 22,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group reported 130 shares stake. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 52 shares. Summit Creek Lc has 47,572 shares. Tekla Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 29,895 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Com owns 28,615 shares. Prudential reported 20,755 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Kornitzer Mgmt Ks owns 115,453 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. American Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.03% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Etrade Cap owns 15,011 shares. Regions has 151 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jennison Assoc holds 222,059 shares. Woodstock Corp owns 70,753 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 0.01% or 1.93 million shares.

