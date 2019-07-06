Glazer Capital Holding in Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Boosted as Valuation Declined; Adams Express Company Has Upped Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake by $3.64 Million

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43M, up from 107,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $154.09. About 581,116 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 09/04/2018 – StaffDNA Announces New Online Platform for Healthcare Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Written Premiums $6.82B; 16/04/2018 – Travelers Introduces New Workers Compensation Tools for Better Claim Experience; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – MANAGED SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MATERIAL COMPLETION BY END OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – Travelers Publishes Its 2017 Community Report; 23/03/2018 – Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety; 17/04/2018 – IATA REPORTS ABOUT 4B ’17 AIR TRAVELERS, SEES 3.8B MORE BY 2036; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q CORE EPS $2.46, EST. $2.67; 19/03/2018 – Alipay and FreedomPay Partner to Provide Seamless Payment Experiences for Chinese Travelers Visiting North America

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.73. About 306,651 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp by 41,215 shares to 597,520 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Merger Corp by 35,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,339 shares, and cut its stake in Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs reported 94,643 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Ellington Mgmt reported 0.07% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Rhumbline Advisers reported 45,952 shares. Amer Int Gru Inc reported 19,930 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Qs Limited invested in 107,507 shares. Metropolitan Life Com New York accumulated 0.04% or 27,843 shares. Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 3.99M shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 139,220 shares. Glazer Llc invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Renaissance Technologies Llc invested in 268,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Shell Asset owns 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 42,127 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 11,431 shares for 0% of their portfolio.