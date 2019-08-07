Glazer Capital Has Upped Its Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stake by $2.55 Million; Redmile Group Raised Position in Immunogen (IMGN)

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 441,943 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500.

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Immunogen Inc (IMGN) by 20.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The hedge fund held 13.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.40 million, up from 10.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Immunogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $417.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.79. About 2.46M shares traded. ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has declined 76.42% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IMGN News: 15/05/2018 – Parisi Healthcare Management Announces the Appointment of M. Katherine Reller as Senior Vice President, Quality and Interim; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in ImmunoGen; 25/04/2018 – ImmunoGen Appoints Blaine McKee as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer; 25/04/2018 – Katherine Doherty: Generic-drug companies, including Teva Pharmaceuticals, to face first charges in U.S. probe, sources say…; 25/04/2018 – lmmunoGen Appoints Blaine McKee as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer; 26/04/2018 – IMMUNOGEN INC – FORWARD l TRIAL HAS COMPLETED FULL ENROLLOMENT; TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 26/04/2018 – ImmunoGen Announces Successful Completion of Interim Analysis for FORWARD I Phase 3 Trial of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in; 26/04/2018 – IMMUNOGEN ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF INTERIM ANALYSIS FOR FORWARD l PHASE 3 TRIAL OF MIRVETUXIMAB SORAVTANSINE IN PLATINUM-RESISTANT OVARIAN CANCER; 16/05/2018 – ImmunoGen Announces Positive Findings from the FORWARD II Study of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Combination Regimens with Avastin; 04/05/2018 – IMMUNOGEN 1Q LOSS/SHR 30C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 60,760 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). The New York-based Manikay Prtn Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.28% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Bogle Invest Mgmt Lp De invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company has 1,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 2,476 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 109,896 shares. Walthausen Ltd reported 639,990 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 150,885 shares. Matarin Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.35% or 409,915 shares. 268,500 were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Lc. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 1.59M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 2,042 shares. Water Island Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 24,448 shares.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Quad/Graphics’s (NYSE:QUAD) Painful 60% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Apple, Intel, Dish, T-Mobile, Sprint, Morgan Stanley, Francisco Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “LSC Communications’ stock plunges to pace NYSE losers after Quad/Graphics buyout deal terminated – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $678.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Fin Acquisition Corp by 81,440 shares to 132,760 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capitol Invt Corp Iv by 30,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,269 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 183,818 shares to 855,932 shares, valued at $54.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 273,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,648 shares, and cut its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold IMGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 113.69 million shares or 4.72% less from 119.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 129,850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prns Incorporated holds 0% or 11,811 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Manufacturers Life Co The stated it has 97,205 shares. Jennison Limited reported 1.47M shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Blair William Communication Il owns 74,907 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 274,316 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Fmr Ltd Co reported 1.70M shares stake. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.79M shares. Raymond James Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 619,323 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt reported 0% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). 30,388 are owned by Stephens Ar. Susquehanna Intl Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) for 1.00M shares.