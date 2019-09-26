Glazer Capital Has Lowered Its Holding in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) as Shares Declined; Waddell & Reed Financial Has Trimmed Position in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) as Market Value Rose

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 15,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 275,576 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.40M, down from 290,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.3. About 382,690 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Glazer Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 93.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc sold 66,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 71,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $111.33. About 197,870 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Anticipates Holding Annual General Meeting on July 25; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 21.0 PERCENT TO 22.0 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues; Updates 2018 Outlook; 12/03/2018 – Starboard Responds to Mellanox’s Proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.59M for 17.62 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $864.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 131,609 shares to 495,892 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Acquisition Corp by 50,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Tottenham Acquisition I Ltd.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 29,621 shares to 240,779 shares, valued at $20.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 36,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).