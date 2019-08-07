Glazer Capital Has Lifted Its Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holding by $2.55 Million; Share Price Rose; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Holding in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Has Upped by $1.95 Million

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 345,078 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 90.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 24,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 51,935 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, up from 27,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $75.56. About 251,917 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Retire Rich: Add These Stocks to Become a Dividend Millionaire – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Fool.ca published: “High-Yield TFSA Investors: Is CIBC (TSX:CM) or Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock a Buy Right Now? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Enbridge Does – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Damaged Dividend Stocks for TFSA Income Investors to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) by 212,524 shares to 5.64 million shares, valued at $139.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hartford Financial Services Grp Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 22,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,500 shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (NYSE:GSK).

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp Iii by 43,204 shares to 56,796 shares, valued at $579,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cm Seven Star Acquisition Co by 146,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Capitol Invt Corp Iv.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bankshares Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 319,796 shares. Legal & General Public Lc reported 7,992 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund LP has 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 2.34M shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 827,795 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 65,659 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 1,650 shares. 56,827 were reported by Hsbc Holding Plc. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Utd Services Automobile Association has 109,896 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). First Advsrs LP stated it has 55,889 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 100,500 shares. Muzinich has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 916 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Strs Ohio owns 53,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Quad/Graphics Stock Soared Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Quad Helps Accelerate the Future of Commerce, Announces Strategic Partnership with the dtx company – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “DOJ sues to block Quad/Graphics’ $1.4 billion acquisition of LSC Communications – Milwaukee Business Journal” with publication date: June 20, 2019.