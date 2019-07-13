Glazer Capital Has Lifted Its Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holding by $2.55 Million; Market Value Declined; Union Bankshares Maintains Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM)

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.17% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 443,161 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 4.24M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris: Failure To Launch – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Philip Morris’ Cigarette Business Remains Strong, Argus Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big YTD returns for Big Tobacco – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Dividend Champion Roars Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2018.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 55,398 shares to 27,030 shares, valued at $848,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,174 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru accumulated 27,336 shares. 524,538 are held by Nwq Invest Management Limited Com. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa owns 19,915 shares. 69,806 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. Stock Yards Natl Bank Tru Co stated it has 33,492 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 30,031 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Marco Limited Liability Com has 5,417 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Plancorp Limited Com holds 6,700 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 2,205 shares. Greatmark Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 5,696 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communication Ltd reported 0.62% stake. Savant Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi has 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,720 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,702 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.02% or 31,247 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 12,041 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 44,795 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 2.34 million shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc holds 56,827 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Llc has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). The Wisconsin-based Oarsman Capital has invested 1.04% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 1,650 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation reported 100,500 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Magnetar Lc holds 0.02% or 53,530 shares in its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 13,691 shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 19,947 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 31,305 shares or 0% of its portfolio.