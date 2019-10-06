Glazer Capital Has Increased Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Position by $921,263; As F5 Networks (FFIV) Stock Value Declined, Vision Capital Management Has Increased Position

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 66.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 13,005 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, up from 7,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.96. About 736,889 shares traded or 10.12% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 131,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 495,892 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, up from 364,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 158,441 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “F5 Networks Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “F5 Networks Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results Including 91% Software Revenue Growth – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “F5 ACI App Bolsters Joint Cisco Deployments with Streamlined Application Services – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 49 were reported by Ftb. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings holds 281,725 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 11,310 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Blackrock Incorporated reported 5.40 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership stated it has 125,290 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 275,900 shares. 14,425 are held by Hendershot. Fdx Advsr Inc accumulated 1,541 shares. Moreover, Principal Financial Group Inc has 0.01% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). The New York-based Cibc Ww has invested 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Moreover, Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp has 0.3% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 175,627 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc reported 113 shares.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $864.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crescent Acquisition Corp by 61,800 shares to 995,631 shares, valued at $10.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monocle Acquisition Corp by 115,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pensare Acquisition Corp.