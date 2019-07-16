Glazer Capital Has Boosted Its Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Position by $2.55 Million; Share Value Declined; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Increased by Karpas Strategies Llc

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 234,098 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 19,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 35,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.79% or 34,696 shares. St James Co Lc reported 251,358 shares stake. Jet Invsts LP has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hillsdale Mngmt Inc stated it has 805 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 47,344 shares. Wealth Architects Lc accumulated 0.15% or 4,362 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Co accumulated 1.63% or 204,445 shares. 121,555 are owned by Gamble Jones Inv Counsel. Yhb Advisors has invested 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Berkley W R reported 10,078 shares. Baxter Bros Incorporated invested in 101,071 shares or 2.62% of the stock. Jane Street Group Lc owns 979,995 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt accumulated 9,156 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability owns 197,609 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Leuthold Limited Company has 1.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91 million and $236.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $678.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Compa by 100,465 shares to 584,944 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp by 95,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,679 shares, and cut its stake in Allegro Merger Corp Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glazer Capital Limited Com has 0.64% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 305,300 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Incorporated. Rhumbline Advisers owns 45,952 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 12,041 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 30,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,042 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). S&T Bancorporation Pa reported 736,738 shares. 8,574 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. Los Angeles Equity Rech Inc holds 41,630 shares. Amer Grp has 19,930 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 50,560 shares. Matarin Capital Management reported 0.35% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 94,643 shares. Schroder Invest Group Inc holds 0% or 4,600 shares in its portfolio.