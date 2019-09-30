Glazer Capital Decreased Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding by $7.36 Million as Valuation Declined; Rk Asset Management Has Lowered Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding as Stock Rose

Glazer Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 93.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc sold 66,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 71,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.59. About 698,164 shares traded or 67.32% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues; Updates 2018 Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Selects Univa to Extend Silicon Design HPC Cluster to Hybrid Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox lnfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 9,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 48,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03M, down from 58,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $118.28. About 2.21M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.58M for 17.34 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $864.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 783,131 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $14.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kbl Merger Corp Iv by 270,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Gigcapital Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn invested in 2,207 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Lc stated it has 8,196 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nomura Hldgs holds 19,200 shares. 7,697 are held by Menta Llc. Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 46,617 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 182,491 shares. Havens Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 82,500 shares or 6.42% of the stock. Water Island Capital Ltd Liability holds 3.39% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 657,908 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 0% or 95 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0.04% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 169,059 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Co owns 1.70M shares for 3.76% of their portfolio. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 23,013 shares. Twin owns 173,776 shares for 6.96% of their portfolio. 414,420 are owned by Westchester Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.22 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Morgan Stanley holds 5.25M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.28% or 1.16M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 5,200 are owned by Prescott Capital Limited Liability Company. Public Sector Pension Board owns 89,470 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Limited reported 22,705 shares stake. Orrstown Service stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Putnam Invs Limited holds 0% or 16,776 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 3,870 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Centurylink Mngmt stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Washington Capital Mgmt Inc reported 1,862 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 24,419 shares. 4,006 are held by Srb. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

