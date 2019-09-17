Glazer Capital Decreased Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Position by $7.36 Million as Stock Price Declined; Windacre Partnership Increases Holding in Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Glazer Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 93.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc sold 66,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 71,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $111.51. About 78,394 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARDS; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 85,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182.41 million, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.82. About 500,976 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Colorado-based Tributary Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.94% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 1,874 were reported by Convergence Invest Partners. Tiger Legatus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 85,200 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited has invested 0.05% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Brandywine Glob Investment Management Lc has invested 0.09% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 78,404 were accumulated by Epoch Invest Ptnrs. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Millennium Mngmt Limited Co reported 186,449 shares stake. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 4.13M shares. Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 8,065 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 31,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 8,843 are held by Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 0.13% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 10,050 shares. 71,160 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nexstar Digital Introduces TViQ Audience Solution Nasdaq:NXST – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AT&T (T) Inks New Content Carriage Agreement With Starz – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Tegna confirms it rejected acquisition offer from private equity giant – Washington Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $864.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Merger Corp by 113,875 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $12.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Opes Acquisition Corp by 92,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Gordon Pointe Acquisition Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 6,626 shares. Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 100 shares. D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.09% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 24,173 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Kepos LP accumulated 1.95% or 2.05M shares. Bankshares Of America De stated it has 257,375 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 3,290 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd has 0.08% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Gabelli And Investment Advisers stated it has 3.12% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 2,382 are owned by First Advisors L P. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 63,884 shares.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.59 million for 17.64 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.