Glazer Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Quad / Graphics (QUAD); As Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Tctc Holdings Has Trimmed Position by $427,992

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $474.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.43% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 349,049 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 6,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 119,121 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.16 million, down from 125,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 2.14M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital has invested 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cardinal accumulated 73,426 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 183,359 shares. M&R Mngmt holds 325 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,426 shares. Old Natl Bank & Trust In holds 73,100 shares. Telemus Capital Lc invested in 5,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Van Eck Corp holds 0.28% or 820,258 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 1,302 shares. Washington Fincl Bank, a Washington-based fund reported 5,288 shares. North Star Asset holds 14,645 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 1.40 million shares. Ifrah Fin Services Inc reported 11,632 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Management has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Calamos Advsr owns 0.38% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 900,395 shares.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 29,145 shares to 369,252 shares, valued at $19.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Emerson Global STEM Survey Shows Growing Interest in STEM Careers But Lack of Encouragement, Especially for Women – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Emerson Helps Industry Enable Digital Transformation with New Cybersecurity Lab – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Quad Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results – Financial Post” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Apple Tops Q3 Estimates – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Value Idea Contest Update: July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.