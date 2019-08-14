Glazer Capital Boosted Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holding by $2.55 Million; American Economic Planning Group Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Increased by $413,910

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 5,098 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $204.22. About 1.86M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple's reported interest in smart glasses; 09/05/2018 – After the first Apple Watch received a mixed reception, reviewers of the second series praised a heavier focus on fitness; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron's Blog; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 29/05/2018 – Pegatron ships prototype MacBooks powered by Apple processors, supply chain sources say; 27/03/2018 – Tim Cook says Apple has been fortunate to be invited into classrooms all over the world. "They inspire us to create even better products" to help them unlock creative genius. #AppleEDUchat; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation' after Facebook debacle; 11/04/2018 – Schusser may provide the missing link between Apple's ambitions in television, music, and artificial intelligence, by bringing all of these elements under one leader; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Value Idea Contest Update: July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “20 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Regular Session – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Apple, Intel, Dish, T-Mobile, Sprint, Morgan Stanley, Francisco Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Quad/Graphics’s (NYSE:QUAD) Painful 60% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leisure Acquisition Corp by 124,249 shares to 3,496 shares, valued at $35,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp by 217,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 853,179 shares, and cut its stake in Graf Indl Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21M and $320.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 33,758 shares to 13,338 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 260,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,704 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.