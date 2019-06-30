Glazer Capital Boosted Its Position in Quad / Graphics (QUAD) as Shares Declined; Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Cut Stake in Schlumberger Nv (SLB) by $783,503 as Stock Declined

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Schlumberger Nv (SLB) by 12.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 18,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,179 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, down from 141,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Schlumberger Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 9.74 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 534,784 shares traded or 8.68% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $678.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 155,436 shares to 119,161 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tkk Symphony Acquisition Cor by 520,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,895 shares, and cut its stake in Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 33,204 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 352,064 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 92,420 shares. Prelude Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 12,041 shares. United Serv Automobile Association reported 109,896 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech Inc holds 41,630 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has 12,647 shares. Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 395,497 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 2,476 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 85,676 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 626,245 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 107,507 shares.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 49,049 shares to 283,812 shares, valued at $39.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 34,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 819,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79 million for 28.39 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

