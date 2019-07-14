Glazer Capital Boosted Its Holding in Quad / Graphics (QUAD) by $2.55 Million; Caledonia Investments Plc Has Lowered Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) as Valuation Rose

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.99M market cap company. The stock increased 5.17% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 443,161 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,917 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.76 million, down from 168,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $290.94. About 1.57 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fca Corp Tx reported 2,000 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Westover Advsr Limited Co accumulated 21,492 shares. Btr Cap Mgmt Inc holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 56,636 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Pennsylvania-based Beach Counsel Pa has invested 0.83% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Blair William Il accumulated 131,870 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 1,578 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 8,570 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 35,767 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett & Commerce Ltd Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Horrell Cap owns 300 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Novare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 1.37% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 32,130 shares. Motco has 0.7% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Winslow Mngmt Ltd Company has 1.19M shares.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 24.25 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $678.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tkk Symphony Acquisition Cor by 520,135 shares to 466,895 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp by 95,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,679 shares, and cut its stake in Allegro Merger Corp Com.

