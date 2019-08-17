Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Stake Has Upped by Black Creek Investment Management Inc; Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Holder Parnassus Investments Trimmed Position by $4.00 Million as Valuation Rose

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 383,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 7.94M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.76M, up from 7.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 1.36M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 09/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CFO TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE GSK.L CEO SAYS HAS RULED OUT ANY INTEREST IN ACQUIRING SHIRE; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONTINUE TO EXPECT 80P DIV FOR FY ’18; 09/03/2018 – GSK NIGERIA APPOINTS BHUSHAN AKSHIKAR AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 11/04/2018 – GSK’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Continues to Expect 80P Dividend for 2018; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 16/03/2018 – Walgreens Boots Alliance said last week Shingrix was available at most of its Walgreens and Duane Reade stores. Starting Thursday, it also became available at Walgreens Healthcare Clinics; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA IN EUROPE; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (ZAYO) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 142,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 3.93M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.59 million, down from 4.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Zayo Group Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 1.26 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.54 million shares to 21.28 million shares, valued at $243.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 324,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co. Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 850,000 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $93.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 220,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 820,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd reported 17,803 shares. Corvex Management LP holds 511,100 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has 25,750 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 206,139 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 237,500 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Thornburg Inv Mngmt holds 2.62M shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 37,899 shares. Ftb Inc reported 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 23,013 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited holds 0.51% or 3,170 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Ltd Liability Com holds 400,946 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. American Intl Gru has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.25% or 1.65 million shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies holds 0.15% or 39,048 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 56.32 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

