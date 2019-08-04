Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Shareholder Howe & Rusling Boosted Position; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Continues to Hold Position in Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX)

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 640.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 10,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 12,243 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, up from 1,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 2.30 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 27/03/2018 – Sterling falls 0.5 pct vs Swiss franc on Novartis-GSK deal; 30/03/2018 – Philly Bus Jrnl: O’Neill Properties to close soon on $50M+ deal for GSK property; 04/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 4 PCT TO 1630P; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – AGREED TO PAY BREAK FEE OF $200 MLN IN NOVARTIS DEAL; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-GlaxoSmithKline cuts jobs in Finance – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GlaxoSmithKline’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at ‘A’; 24/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline and Innoviva: Trelegy Ellipta Can Now Be Used by U.S. Physicians to Treat Broader Population of COPD Patients With Airflow Limitation; 29/05/2018 – GSK Submits Regulatory Application in Japan for Once-Daily Single lnhaler Triple Therapy FF/UMEC/Vl for Patients with COPD; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 8,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 713,123 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.09M, up from 704,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.11M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) by 180,321 shares to 461,070 shares, valued at $77.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Main Street Capital Corp. (NYSE:MAIN) by 179,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.