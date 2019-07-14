Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Shareholder 10-15 Associates Increased Its Stake; Celgene (CELG) Holder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $419,522 as Shares Rose

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 8,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 306,736 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.82 million, up from 298,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 4.30 million shares traded or 78.11% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 06/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: New Clinical Data Shows Efficacy of Fluarix Tetra; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline PLC: Shingrix Approved in Europe and Japan; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 24/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline and Innoviva: Boxed Warning Has Also Been Removed From Trelegy Ellipta Prescribing Information; 27/03/2018 – GSK GSK.L CEO SAYS REVIEW OF ASSETS REFLECTS FOCUS ON ORAL HEALTH AND OTC DRUGS, REVIEWING OPTIONS FOR NUTRITION CATEGORY; 26/03/2018 – SYNGENE R&D PACT WITH GSK; 11/05/2018 – GSK CONSUMER 4Q OTHER INCOME 841.7M RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE GSK.L NEW R&D HEAD BARRON SAYS WORK TO DO TRANSLATE RESEARCH AT DPU UNITS INTO DRUGS; 09/04/2018 – Novartis shells out $8.7 bln to buy AveXis; 29/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – SUBMISSION OF A REGULATORY APPLICATION TO JAPANESE MHLW FOR ONCE-DAILY FLUTICASONE FUROATE/UMECLIDINIUM/VILANTEROL

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 54.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 4,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 8,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.93. About 3.03M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Hans Bishop Elected to Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE CORP EXERCISED RIGHT TO EXPAND DEAL FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS USING CO’S AZYMETRIC PLATFORM; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 45,660 shares to 24,280 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,248 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 6,964 shares to 8,181 shares, valued at $974,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV) by 46,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.38 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.