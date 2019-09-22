Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Share Price Rose While Institute For Wealth Management Boosted Position; Genworth Financial (GNW) Stake Raised by Shah Capital Management

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 226,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 6.64M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.62M, up from 6.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 5.68M shares traded or 77.46% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 59.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 9,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 26,391 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, up from 16,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 2.92 million shares traded or 28.83% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q EPS 11.1p; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Advair Expected to be Introduced to US Market in 2018; 16/03/2018 – Walgreens Boots Alliance said last week Shingrix was available at most of its Walgreens and Duane Reade stores. Starting Thursday, it also became available at Walgreens Healthcare Clinics; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – TO DIVEST ITS 36.5 PERCENT STAKE IN ITS CONSUMER HEALTHCARE JOINT VENTURE (JV) TO GSK FOR USD13.0 BLN; 27/03/2018 – GSK to Buy Out Novartis Stake in Consumer Health-Care JV for $13 Bln; 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q Net Pft GBP549M

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $451.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 11,286 shares to 9,755 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,119 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.88 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 518,700 shares. Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 13,000 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 0% or 18,298 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Com has 51,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Schneider Capital Mngmt has 0.7% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 10,732 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 43,867 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 61,115 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% or 932,086 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com reported 268,276 shares. 59.02M are owned by Blackrock Incorporated. Guggenheim Limited Company holds 0% or 41,357 shares. Franklin Res holds 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 10,353 shares. Oppenheimer & Commerce Inc accumulated 58,726 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

