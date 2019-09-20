Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Position Has Upped by John G Ullman & Associates Inc; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Old National Bancorp Upped Stake

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 26.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 64,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 311,225 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.46M, up from 246,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 2.34M shares traded or 1.87% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS FOUR OF THE 11 DIRECTORS OF THE JOINT JV BOARD ARE APPOINTED BY NOVARTIS. THEYWILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION; 27/03/2018 – GSK Buys Novartis’s Stake in Health-Care Unit for $13 Billion — 3rd Update; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 18/04/2018 – GSK: FURTHER SUBMISSIONS IN OTHER COUNTRIES EXPECTED IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – DEBT SECURITIES TO BE ISSUED BY CO OR VIA ONE OF ITS FINANCE UNITS, GLAXOSMITHKLINE CAPITAL INC OR GLAXOSMITHKLINE CAPITAL PLC; 18/04/2018 – GSK SAYS TRELEGY ELLIPTA ACHIEVED SUPERIORITY TO 2 CLASSES; 24/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLAX.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 35 RUPEES PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVED SHINGRIX FOR PREVENTION OF SHINGLES AND POST-HERPETIC NEURALGIA (PHN) IN ADULTS AGED 50 YEARS OR OLDER; 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM US FDA FOR USE OF ARNUITY ELLIPTA (FLUTICASONE FUROATE) FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ASTHMA IN CHILDREN FROM AS YOUNG AS 5 YEARS; 20/05/2018 – GLAXO’S NUCALA SHOWS IMPROVED ASTHMA CONTROL IN COLUMBA STUDY

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 14,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 148,033 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.42M, up from 133,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $124.49. About 5.31 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction

