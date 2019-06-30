Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Holding Raised by Bell State Bank & Trust; Bunge LTD (BG) Market Value Rose While Fairpointe Capital Upped Stake by $6.89 Million

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 101.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 43,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,505 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 42,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 1.97M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 18/04/2018 – GSK IMPACT STUDY SHOWS BENEFITS OF TRELEGY ELLIPTA; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE GSK.L CEO SAYS NO.1 PRIORITY IS ON INVESTING IN PHARMA R&D, INCLUDING BRINGING IN EARLY-STAGE ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in venture to GSK for $13 bln; 24/05/2018 – INDIA’S GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLAX.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 1.06 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 1.13 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 25/04/2018 – HPV Vaccine Market 2022 Demand, Key Players- Merck and Co., GlaxoSmithKline; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONTINUE TO EXPECT 80P FOR FY ’18; 27/03/2018 – Novartis to Sell Stake in Consumer Healthcare Joint Venture to GSK for $13.0 Bln; 11/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline’s Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Most Walgreens and Duane Reade Pharmacies Nationwide Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine, Shingrix®

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Bunge Ltd. (BG) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 129,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.52 million, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 1.59 million shares traded or 4.97% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 27/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 27; 27/03/2018 – Argentine soy crush workers to start wage strike late Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – Bunge files for IPO of sugar mills business in Brazil; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Makes Initial Filing in Brazil for IPO of its Sugar Milling Business; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 23/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 23; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS ON SOY IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 04/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 4; 05/03/2018 – COFCO International names new grain, oilseed heads; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 19

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 7,887 shares to 38,268 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,747 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16 million. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777 on Wednesday, May 22. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa holds 0% or 13,600 shares in its portfolio. Lesa Sroufe And holds 51,002 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.12% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). New York-based Qs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Advisory Ser Net Ltd has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Raymond James Fincl Incorporated owns 5,036 shares. Cadence Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,478 shares. Prudential Inc holds 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 36,205 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested 0.06% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Kepos Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.48% or 121,837 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 13.05M are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Atlanta Capital Mngmt Communication L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 1,500 shares.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) by 58,781 shares to 602,638 shares, valued at $80.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) by 38,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 826,119 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner (NYSE:BWA).