Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Upped Its Holding; American Capital Management Increases Position in Rbc Bearings (ROLL)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 10,280 shares as the company's stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 106,019 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 95,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 1.36M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Rbc Bearings (ROLL) by 34.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 5,733 shares as the company's stock rose 17.64% . The institutional investor held 22,560 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 16,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rbc Bearings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $159.96. About 42,245 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 14.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,451 shares to 561,139 shares, valued at $46.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 333,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,330 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "GlaxoSmithKline selling consumer portfolios, raising $1.3B – Seeking Alpha" on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Liquidia amends collaboration with Glaxo – Seeking Alpha" published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "8 More Big Pharma Events in 2019 You Don't Want to Miss – Yahoo Finance" on July 20, 2019.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) by 66,765 shares to 161,235 shares, valued at $14.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,100 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP).