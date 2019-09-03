GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlaxoSmithKline plc 41 0.00 N/A 2.02 20.48 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. 35 19.35 N/A -5.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlaxoSmithKline plc 0.00% 107.6% 7.3% Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.6% -79.3%

Volatility and Risk

GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.37 beta is the reason why it is 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GlaxoSmithKline plc. Its rival Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.3 respectively. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlaxoSmithKline plc 0 0 0 0.00 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Meanwhile, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $67.25, while its potential upside is 229.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.5% of GlaxoSmithKline plc shares and 0% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.2% are GlaxoSmithKline plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlaxoSmithKline plc -0.36% 2.1% 2.15% 6.64% 0.49% 8.03% Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.66% -22.61% -42.93% -53.76% -67.51% -39.97%

For the past year GlaxoSmithKline plc had bullish trend while Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

GlaxoSmithKline plc beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, vaccines, and HIV. It also provides consumer healthcare products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health categories under the Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Poligrip, Sensodyne, Theraflu, and Voltaren brand names. The company offers its consumer healthcare products in the form of tablets, caplets, infant syrup drops, topical gels, nasal sprays, effervescents, lozenges, gum and trans-dermal patches, malted drinks and foods, and topical creams and non-medicated patches, as well as toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouth rinses, medicated mouthwashes, gels and sprays, denture adhesives, and denture cleansers. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a strategic drug discovery collaboration with Exscientia Limited to discover novel and selective small molecules for up to 10 disease-related targets across various therapeutic areas; and a collaboration agreement with Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation for the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to prevent organ damage and death caused by acute pancreatitis, lung injury, and trauma conditions. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company is also developing Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP that is in Phase III registration trials to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research and development agreement with Royal DSM NV. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Irvine, California.