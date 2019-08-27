Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (GSK) Shareholder Argent Trust Company Has Lifted Its Position by $309,960; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Upped Its Carnival (CCL) Stake by $912,500

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (GSK) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 7,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The hedge fund held 65,915 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, up from 58,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 306,950 shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 11/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline/lnnoviva’s Breo Ellipta Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-GlaxoSmithKline cuts jobs in Finance – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Former GSK Senior Vice President Bill Louv Named Project Data Sphere President; 13/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE MLD TREATMENT GRANTED FDA ORPHAN STATUS; 25/04/2018 – GLAXO CEO: GOOD SHINGRIX START PROVIDES CONFIDENCE FOR YEAR; 13/03/2018 – From the WTF file — From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum; 09/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – BOARD WILL NOW CONDUCT A THOROUGH GLOBAL SEARCH BOTH INTERNALLY AND EXTERNALLY TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSOR; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: FX focus; euro zone current account; AstraZeneca results; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 816,897 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 28/03/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of 26th Ship, Carnival Horizon; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Lines, Port of Brisbane Get Conditional OK for New Australia Terminal; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.20 TO $4.40; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – Ll JING APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Carnival gives kid free cruise for his Snapchat handle; 12/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5,472 shares to 27,861 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc Reit (NYSE:VTR) by 10,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,349 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Limited Com holds 0.02% or 1,494 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 54,144 shares. M&R Capital Inc has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hennessy Inc reported 89,700 shares stake. Illinois-based Hightower Limited has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 186,200 are owned by Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Company. Buckingham Cap Management reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Maryland Capital Management invested in 61,491 shares. Massachusetts Ma stated it has 23,107 shares. 705,919 are owned by Aqr Management Limited Liability Company. Benjamin F Edwards Communication reported 594 shares. Lvw Limited Liability Co accumulated 12,727 shares. M Incorporated stated it has 0.19% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 833,700 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of has 71,898 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

