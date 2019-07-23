Glaxosmithkline Plc (Adr 1:2) (GSK) Shareholder Confluence Investment Management Has Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Declined; As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Declined, Verus Financial Partners Has Raised Stake by $592,020

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $302.68. About 828,972 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Adr 1:2) (GSK) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 150,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 491,295 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.53M, down from 641,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Adr 1:2) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.39. About 2.00 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 24/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLAX.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 7.49 BLN RUPEES VS 7.84 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of auction to buy $20bn Pfizer business; 16/05/2018 – UK lawmakers call for post-Brexit pharmaceutical deal with EU; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR THE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS, INCLUDING A SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION, AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING THE BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – KYMERA THERAPEUTICS – GSK AND KYMERA ALSO AGREE TO COLLABORATE TO DISCOVER NOVEL E3 LIGASES; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 21/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline PLC ViiV Granted EU Marketing Authoriation for Juluca; 09/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline CFO Dingemans to retire in 2019

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Potbelly Corp. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 87,478 shares to 454,793 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) by 4,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,703 shares, and has risen its stake in I3 Verticals Inc.

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 15.58% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.77 per share. GSK’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 15.92 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.72% negative EPS growth.

