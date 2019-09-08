Glaxosmithkline (GSK) Shareholder Kahn Brothers Group Upped Stake; Holder Hodges Capital Management Lifted Targa Resources (TRGP) Position

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 101.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 16,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 32,317 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $37.5. About 3.70M shares traded or 63.47% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline (GSK) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 15,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.35B, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.09. About 1.32 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 23/03/2018 – Shingrix Was Already Approved in the US and Canada in Oct 2017; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-GlaxoSmithKline exploring merger, share swap with potential buyers in India – Economic Times; 22/03/2018 – That has strengthened the hand of British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, which has struggled with a scarcity of promising new drugs in its pipeline; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 11/05/2018 – GSK CONSUMER 4Q NET INCOME 2.12B RUPEES, EST. 1.97B; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA IN EUROPE; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Gsk’s A2 Rating; Stable Outlook

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp, a Japan-based fund reported 206,786 shares. Pnc Financial Grp has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 33,243 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Mgmt reported 0.96% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Amalgamated Bancorp reported 43,184 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.04% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 59,843 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 5,123 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). The New York-based Zimmer Lp has invested 0.72% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Carlson Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.08% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Blackstone Grp Lp invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Northern Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Qs Investors Ltd stated it has 21,597 shares.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 34,615 shares to 180,885 shares, valued at $15.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 69,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,858 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Announces Grand Prix NGL Pipeline is Fully In-Service to Mont Belvieu – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Targa Resources’s (NYSE:TRGP) Devastating 74% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ny Times Cl A (NYSE:NYT) by 557,610 shares to 672,512 shares, valued at $22.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zedge Inc. by 3,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,738 shares, and cut its stake in Merck.