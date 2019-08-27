Glaxosmithkline (GSK) Position Has Boosted by Chemung Canal Trust Company; Martin Currie LTD Increased Stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by $896,124 as Market Valuation Rose

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline (GSK) by 76.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 84,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 195,001 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 110,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 1.12M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 18/04/2018 – GLAXO GSK IMPACT STUDY SHOWS BENEFITS OF TRELEGY ELLIPTA; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 13/03/2018 – From the WTF file — From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum; 22/03/2018 – That has strengthened the hand of British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, which has struggled with a scarcity of promising new drugs in its pipeline; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – SHINGRIX APPROVED IN EUROPE AND JAPAN FOR PREVENTION OF SHINGLES IN ADULTS AGED 50 AND OVER; 23/05/2018 – Economic Times: GSK exploring merger, share swap with potential buyers; 04/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 4 PCT TO 1630P; 24/05/2018 – GSK May Look at Merger Options for Indian Unit -The Economic Times

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 5,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 156,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00 million, up from 150,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $166.89. About 462,497 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 18,134 shares to 189,829 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,629 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dumont & Blake Advsr Ltd accumulated 18,900 shares. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri has invested 0.52% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 563,079 shares. Jaffetilchin Partners Limited Liability Co reported 3,809 shares. New York-based Mufg Americas Holdg has invested 0.44% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Stack Finance Mngmt reported 204,083 shares. Arrow Fin Corp stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 1,345 are owned by Cadinha Communication Limited Liability. Aspen Investment Management accumulated 5,988 shares. Legal & General Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.67 million shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 596,005 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd reported 92,693 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research Inc holds 0.14% or 156,452 shares. Colorado-based Alps Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Chilton Investment Llc invested in 0.24% or 42,413 shares.