Glaxis Capital Management Trimmed Zendesk (ZEN) Holding By $924,710; MEDIAGRIF INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES O (MECVF) Shorts Decreased By 6.15%

MEDIAGRIF INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES INC O (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had a decrease of 6.15% in short interest. MECVF’s SI was 12,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.15% from 13,000 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 14 days are for MEDIAGRIF INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES INC O (OTCMKTS:MECVF)’s short sellers to cover MECVF’s short positions. It closed at $4.6643 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Glaxis Capital Management Llc decreased Zendesk Inc (ZEN) stake by 39.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Glaxis Capital Management Llc analyzed 10,390 shares as Zendesk Inc (ZEN)'s stock declined 1.43%. The Glaxis Capital Management Llc holds 15,660 shares with $1.39M value, down from 26,050 last quarter. Zendesk Inc now has $8.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.32 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. Owns Dominant Niche Online Platforms That You’ve Never Heard Of – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2016.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and clients in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $50.03 million. The Company’s e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell services and products; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides e-commerce solutions in the fields of automotive aftermarket, consumer solutions, diamonds and jewelry, electronics components, information technology, telecom, government opportunities, supply chain collaboration, wine and spirits, strategic sourcing, computer equipment, classified ads, employment and talent acquisition, and online dating.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by various sources.

Among 3 analysts covering Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zendesk has $10600 highest and $8200 lowest target. $95.50’s average target is 23.24% above currents $77.49 stock price. Zendesk had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets reinitiated the shares of ZEN in report on Tuesday, September 3 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.