Glaxis Capital Management Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Lowered By $917,560 Its Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Holding

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) stake by 20.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc analyzed 31,640 shares as Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB)'s stock rose 2.13%. The Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 125,306 shares with $3.72M value, down from 156,946 last quarter. Alliancebernstein Holding Lp now has $2.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 74,067 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has declined 0.92% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Glaxis Capital Management Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 93.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Glaxis Capital Management Llc acquired 968 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)'s stock declined 2.34%. The Glaxis Capital Management Llc holds 2,000 shares with $3.79M value, up from 1,032 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $887.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56M shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AB’s profit will be $60.81M for 11.65 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold AB shares while 36 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.21 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 1.19 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Service reported 20,553 shares. Cacti Asset Management Ltd owns 62,600 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Amer Asset Inc owns 8,972 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 120,278 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 949,123 shares. Ohio-based Oak Limited Oh has invested 0.02% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). 7,167 are held by Bb&T Corporation. Citigroup accumulated 62,038 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 11,705 shares. Highland Capital Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Jpmorgan Chase Communication holds 0% or 635,638 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 787 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt stated it has 504 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 7,640 shares stake.

Among 2 analysts covering AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AllianceBernstein Holding has $3700 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 22.62% above currents $29.36 stock price. AllianceBernstein Holding had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 9.

More notable recent AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "8%+ Dividend With Upside For AllianceBernstein Holding – Seeking Alpha" on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "5 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance" published on September 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "AB Announces August 31, 2019 Assets Under Management – PRNewswire" on September 11, 2019.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) stake by 691,703 shares to 1.08 million valued at $14.22 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) stake by 22,373 shares and now owns 231,372 shares. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2334’s average target is 30.09% above currents $1794.16 stock price. Amazon had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2250 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 3. M Partners reinitiated the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating.