Glaxis Capital Management Increases Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Enterprise Financial Service (EFSC) Share Price Declined, Holder Enterprise Financial Services Upped Stake

Glaxis Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc bought 968 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, up from 1,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video); 03/05/2018 – Dir Stonesifer Gifts 250 Of Amazon.com Inc; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 22/05/2018 – WOODRADIO: #BREAKING: State of Michigan grant greenlights new $150 million fulfilment center for Amazon in Gaines Township; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ BOOSTED ARI, AMZN, APO, GOOG, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 28/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos says “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could make a rival offer to buy Flipkart, the Indian newspaper reported; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – TO LAUNCH OPERATIONS AT FULFILLMENT CENTERS IN NORTH RANDALL AND MONROE BY END OF 2018, AND IN EUCLID IN 2019

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Service (EFSC) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 11,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The institutional investor held 574,620 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.90M, up from 563,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Financial Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 111,616 shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold EFSC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 18.74 million shares or 0.74% more from 18.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore And Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 11,252 shares. Alps Advsr Inc has 8,892 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company accumulated 256,193 shares. 69,903 are held by Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Oberweis Asset Mgmt accumulated 17,700 shares. 413 were accumulated by Fmr Lc. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 77,548 shares. Art Ltd Liability Com stated it has 10,503 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 243,606 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech has invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Salzhauer Michael reported 27,150 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 19,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 11,049 shares.

More notable recent Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Trinity Shareholders Approve Merger of Trinity Capital Corporation With and Into Enterprise Financial Services Corp – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) and Trinity Capital Corporation to Merge – StreetInsider.com” published on November 02, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Enterprise Bank & Trust donates $500,000 to NM nonprofits – Albuquerque Business First” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $460.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,810 shares to 546 shares, valued at $34,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novagold Res Inc (Call) by 49,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Co (Call) (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.