Glaxis Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); Black Diamond Capital Management Increases Stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS)

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 490.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 2.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 2.77M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.51 million, up from 468,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.33 million market cap company. It closed at $3.65 lastly. It is up 14.78% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500.

Glaxis Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc bought 968 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, up from 1,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 2.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon launches international shopping from United States; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO BEZOS SAYS SCRUTINY NORMAL FOR BIG CORPORATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Oh Look, It’s Amazon’s Turn to Lead the Tech Rout: Markets Live; 05/04/2018 – AMAZON ADDING JOBS IN RIYADH AFTER MEETING WITH SAUDI PRINCE; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 18/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon Alexa takes aim at on-the-move infotainment with Echo speakers for cars; 25/05/2018 – Looking for work? Here are 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon is looking to fill; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold CPSS shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.42% more from 10.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock reported 759,535 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Invest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,177 shares or 0% of the stock. Continental Advsr Lc stated it has 778,505 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 1.83M shares. Citigroup holds 2.00 million shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 101,200 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 352,909 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 111,500 shares. Black Diamond Cap Management Ltd Com accumulated 2.77 million shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 658,270 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,178 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 168,113 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 10,696 shares. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 34,848 shares. 3,925 are owned by Valley National Advisers Inc.

