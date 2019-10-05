Glaxis Capital Management Has Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Shareholder Gmt Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $22.62 Million

Glaxis Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc bought 968 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, up from 1,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon isn’t the only business in Seattle that is against the new tax (although they ARE Seattle’s biggest employer). Local venture capitalists, startup founders and other big company CEOs wrote an open letter on @Medium against it; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Says New Sydney Fulfillment Center Will Open in Second Half; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut, from Paramount Television, Skydance Television and Platinum Dunes; 23/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are WiFi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive health team talking with AARP about making products for older people; 02/05/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says Minneapolis tech office part of a ‘decentralized innovation’ strategy (photos); 07/03/2018 – Amazon is showing its commitment to growing its grocery business, accounting experts say; 19/03/2018 – Amazon is even addressing the amateur gaming community with the launch of Amazon GameOn; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 837,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The hedge fund held 1.67M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.15M, down from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.63. About 3.93 million shares traded or 48.81% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $2.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 793,900 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $17.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 74,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 464,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 35.16% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $703.53M for 10.86 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2019 – Benzinga" on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "EQT among top three fastest growing global oil and gas producers, report says – Seeking Alpha" published on August 15, 2019, Fool.ca published: "Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) Stock: What to Expect in 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada" on September 25, 2019.