Glaxis Capital Management Has Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $1.83 Million; Stock Price Declined; Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $395,082 as Market Value Rose

Glaxis Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc bought 968 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, up from 1,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95M shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – “Leupold’s Fresh Tracks with Randy Newberg” Moves to Amazon Prime Video; 15/05/2018 – Convey Announces New Carrier Portal for Proactive Transportation Case Management; 14/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon to open cashierless stores in Chicago, San Francisco; 09/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Continues Investment and Growth in Ohio with New West Jefferson Fulfillment Center; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Enters Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 2,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,674 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.97 million, up from 67,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 12,354 shares to 22,604 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 10,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,946 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura invested in 0.47% or 758,269 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 0.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,224 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited owns 1.98M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 3.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Provise Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 126,764 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 94,406 shares. Morgan Stanley has 59.91 million shares. United Asset Strategies invested 2.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cannell Peter B And Com holds 922,780 shares. Concorde Asset Lc stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Com holds 1.2% or 327,739 shares in its portfolio. Next Century Growth Limited Company holds 0.7% or 42,097 shares. Northern Corp invested in 3.07% or 96.57 million shares. Brighton Jones Ltd has invested 8.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brinker Inc has invested 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).