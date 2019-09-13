Glaxis Capital Management Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $8.92 Million; Maverick Capital LTD Has Lifted Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Holding

Glaxis Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 81.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Glaxis Capital Management Llc sold 67,060 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Glaxis Capital Management Llc holds 15,000 shares with $2.01 million value, down from 82,060 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 27.01M shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them

Maverick Capital Ltd increased Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) stake by 100.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd acquired 29,640 shares as Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS)’s stock rose 14.71%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 59,220 shares with $1.84M value, up from 29,580 last quarter. Seaworld Entmt Inc now has $2.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $30.61. About 1.96 million shares traded or 25.83% up from the average. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.28% above currents $137.52 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. Canaccord Genuity maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $15500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martin And Incorporated Tn holds 57,384 shares. Frontier Invest Company reported 2.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tributary Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.16% or 17,370 shares. Bath Savings reported 1.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 34,626 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Lc. Novare Mngmt invested 3.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prio Wealth Partnership holds 225,646 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Invest House owns 4.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 328,790 shares. Buckingham Cap Inc stated it has 98,470 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush & Company stated it has 6.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Punch Assocs Mngmt invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,617 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp owns 12,064 shares. Pinnacle Associates stated it has 603,516 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 2.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 6,180 shares to 47,800 valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) stake by 9,260 shares and now owns 40,560 shares. Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SeaWorld has $39 highest and $3100 lowest target. $35.25’s average target is 15.16% above currents $30.61 stock price. SeaWorld had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. FBR Capital upgraded the shares of SEAS in report on Thursday, March 28 to “Buy” rating. The stock of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold SEAS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.08 million shares or 10.15% less from 55.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Moreover, Amalgamated Bancshares has 0.01% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Blackrock invested in 3.86M shares. Invesco has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Ameriprise Fincl owns 148,780 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd accumulated 842,880 shares. Lionstone Cap Mgmt Llc has 3.77% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 274,000 shares. Tygh Cap Mgmt Inc has 64,467 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Gru reported 41,129 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 529,085 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 509,656 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jennison Limited Co reported 607,316 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 31,140 shares. Q Global Limited Liability Corp holds 1.57% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) or 50,000 shares.