Glaxis Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Declined; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Shell Asset Management Co Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.85 Million

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 23,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 275,281 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.62 million, down from 299,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $76.22. About 1.33 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx

Glaxis Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc bought 968 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, up from 1,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1733.31. About 1.35 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HIRES AMAZON’S ELKAN FOR ARTIFICIAL-INTELLIGENCE PUSH; 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue jumps 49 percent in first quarter; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: A+Rating Reflects Amazon’s Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Massachusetts Gov. Baker Expects Boston to Be in Hunt for Amazon HQ2 (Video); 30/04/2018 – NBC12 WWBT Richmond: #BREAKING: Multiple fire crews are battling a blaze at the Amazon center in Dinwiddie; 09/04/2018 – Leading Academic Video Platform Brings Power of Machine Learning to the Classroom, Making Video Content Inclusive and Accessible; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack: Fact-Checking the White House Claims; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.91 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,942 shares to 643,679 shares, valued at $30.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

