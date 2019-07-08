Glaukos Corporation (GKOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) and STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos Corporation 69 14.31 N/A -0.37 0.00 STERIS plc 125 4.61 N/A 3.22 40.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Glaukos Corporation and STERIS plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8% STERIS plc 0.00% 8.6% 5.3%

Risk and Volatility

Glaukos Corporation has a 1.54 beta, while its volatility is 54.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. STERIS plc has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Glaukos Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, STERIS plc’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Glaukos Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than STERIS plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Glaukos Corporation and STERIS plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 STERIS plc 0 0 2 3.00

$74.75 is Glaukos Corporation’s average target price while its potential downside is -2.54%. Competitively the average target price of STERIS plc is $144, which is potential -5.08% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Glaukos Corporation seems more appealing than STERIS plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Glaukos Corporation and STERIS plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 90% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Glaukos Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of STERIS plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glaukos Corporation -8.47% -11.57% -2.32% 9.74% 105.47% 19.73% STERIS plc 0.93% 2.13% 9.34% 9.2% 28.09% 22.99%

For the past year Glaukos Corporation has weaker performance than STERIS plc

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors STERIS plc beats Glaukos Corporation.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products. In addition, this segment offers preventive maintenance and repair, sterilization and surgical management consulting, and remote equipment monitoring services, as well as other support services. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions, and outsourced and managed services for acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting services. Its Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, vaporized hydrogen peroxide generators, high-purity water equipment, steam sterilizers, and washers/disinfectors. The companyÂ’s Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide gas; and laboratory testing and validation services. It operates a network of 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.