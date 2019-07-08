Glaukos Corporation (GKOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Since Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos Corporation 69 14.55 N/A -0.37 0.00 Harvard Bioscience Inc. 3 0.59 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Glaukos Corporation and Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Glaukos Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.54 beta. Competitively, Harvard Bioscience Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

Glaukos Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Glaukos Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Glaukos Corporation and Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Glaukos Corporation’s downside potential is -4.20% at a $74.75 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Glaukos Corporation and Harvard Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 74% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Glaukos Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glaukos Corporation -8.47% -11.57% -2.32% 9.74% 105.47% 19.73% Harvard Bioscience Inc. -16.3% -47.38% -36.89% -42.96% -52.86% -27.36%

For the past year Glaukos Corporation had bullish trend while Harvard Bioscience Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Glaukos Corporation beats Harvard Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.