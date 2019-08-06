Glaukos Corporation (GKOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos Corporation 72 14.49 N/A -0.33 0.00 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 51 3.09 N/A -4.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Glaukos Corporation and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -12.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.59 shows that Glaukos Corporation is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Glaukos Corporation is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Glaukos Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Glaukos Corporation and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0 5 1 2.17

Glaukos Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -0.41% and an $74.75 average target price. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $52 average target price and a 0.99% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. looks more robust than Glaukos Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Glaukos Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.8% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Glaukos Corporation’s shares. Competitively, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glaukos Corporation 6.84% 6.05% 18.55% 30.96% 106.52% 45.42% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. -3.8% -6.64% 8.23% 30.98% 14.17% 46.33%

For the past year Glaukos Corporation has weaker performance than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Summary

Glaukos Corporation beats DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Dental and Healthcare Consumables; and Technologies. The company provides dental consumable products, including endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprising dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. It also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, the company provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories; and dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialists, and dental laboratories. Further, it offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. markets and sells its dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.