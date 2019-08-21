Glaukos Corporation (GKOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CAS Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM)

We are contrasting Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) and CAS Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos Corporation 72 11.10 N/A -0.33 0.00 CAS Medical Systems Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Glaukos Corporation and CAS Medical Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Glaukos Corporation and CAS Medical Systems Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8% CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Glaukos Corporation and CAS Medical Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Glaukos Corporation has a consensus price target of $74.75, and a 17.74% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Glaukos Corporation and CAS Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 39.33% respectively. 0.8% are Glaukos Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.02% of CAS Medical Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glaukos Corporation 6.84% 6.05% 18.55% 30.96% 106.52% 45.42% CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Glaukos Corporation beats CAS Medical Systems Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a non-invasive cerebral oximetry technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The Company's FORE-SIGHTÂ® Absolute Cerebral Oximeter provides non-invasive and continuous measurement of absolute cerebral tissue oxygenation in the brain for patients during critical care. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories. CAS Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.