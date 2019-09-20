Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) and Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) Contrasting side by side

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) and Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos Corporation 72 12.81 N/A -0.33 0.00 Luminex Corporation 22 3.15 N/A 0.09 246.93

In table 1 we can see Glaukos Corporation and Luminex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) and Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8% Luminex Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.59 beta means Glaukos Corporation’s volatility is 59.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Luminex Corporation has beta of 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Glaukos Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Luminex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Glaukos Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Luminex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Glaukos Corporation and Luminex Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Luminex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Glaukos Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -3.82% and an $71 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Glaukos Corporation and Luminex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 86.3% respectively. 0.8% are Glaukos Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Luminex Corporation has 3.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glaukos Corporation 6.84% 6.05% 18.55% 30.96% 106.52% 45.42% Luminex Corporation 4.52% 5.13% -4.48% -21.75% -32.99% -5.97%

For the past year Glaukos Corporation has 45.42% stronger performance while Luminex Corporation has -5.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Glaukos Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Luminex Corporation.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis. In addition, the company offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, analyte specific reagents, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, and ARIES GBS assays; Verigene test cartridges; cystic fibrosis family of products comprising IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping; pharmacogenetics family of products consisting of assays to determine the drug metabolism status; and specialty product family and instrumentation products, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. It serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.