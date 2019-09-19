Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Medical Instruments & Supplies company, Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Glaukos Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Glaukos Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Glaukos Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.90% -5.80% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Glaukos Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos Corporation N/A 72 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Glaukos Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.21 2.26 2.65

$71 is the average price target of Glaukos Corporation, with a potential downside of -3.86%. The potential upside of the rivals is 53.21%. Based on the results given earlier, Glaukos Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Glaukos Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glaukos Corporation 6.84% 6.05% 18.55% 30.96% 106.52% 45.42% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Glaukos Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Glaukos Corporation are 6.7 and 6.2. Competitively, Glaukos Corporation’s rivals have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Glaukos Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Glaukos Corporation’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Glaukos Corporation is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.59. Competitively, Glaukos Corporation’s rivals are 9.98% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Glaukos Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.