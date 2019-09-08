Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Contrasting side by side

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos Corporation 71 11.07 N/A -0.33 0.00 Hologic Inc. 47 3.98 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Glaukos Corporation and Hologic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8% Hologic Inc. 0.00% -0.4% -0.2%

Volatility and Risk

Glaukos Corporation’s current beta is 1.59 and it happens to be 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Hologic Inc.’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

Glaukos Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Hologic Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Glaukos Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hologic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Glaukos Corporation and Hologic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Hologic Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Glaukos Corporation has a 9.30% upside potential and a consensus price target of $71. On the other hand, Hologic Inc.’s potential upside is 0.58% and its average price target is $50. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Glaukos Corporation seems more appealing than Hologic Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Glaukos Corporation and Hologic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99.1%. Glaukos Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Hologic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glaukos Corporation 6.84% 6.05% 18.55% 30.96% 106.52% 45.42% Hologic Inc. 3.66% 6.26% 11.39% 13.86% 19.41% 24.7%

For the past year Glaukos Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Hologic Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Glaukos Corporation beats Hologic Inc.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.