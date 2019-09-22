Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) and Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) and Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos Corporation 72 12.89 N/A -0.33 0.00 Alcon Inc. 59 4.05 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Glaukos Corporation and Alcon Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) and Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8% Alcon Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Glaukos Corporation and Alcon Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Alcon Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Glaukos Corporation has a consensus price target of $71, and a -3.70% downside potential. Meanwhile, Alcon Inc.’s average price target is $68.6, while its potential upside is 14.77%. Based on the data shown earlier, Alcon Inc. is looking more favorable than Glaukos Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Glaukos Corporation and Alcon Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 47.68%. About 0.8% of Glaukos Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 30.28% of Alcon Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glaukos Corporation 6.84% 6.05% 18.55% 30.96% 106.52% 45.42% Alcon Inc. -0.47% -4.84% 1.08% 0% 0% 1.22%

For the past year Glaukos Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Alcon Inc.

Summary

Alcon Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Glaukos Corporation.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.