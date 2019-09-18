Glatfelter (P.H.) Co (GLT) Shares Rose While Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Lifted by $341,392 Its Holding; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Rose, Holder Family Management Trimmed by $2.88 Million Its Position

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Glatfelter (P.H.) Co (GLT) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 21,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% . The institutional investor held 2.47M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.73 million, up from 2.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Glatfelter (P.H.) Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $690.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.63. About 97,358 shares traded. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 19.45% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Rev $412.1M; 14/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 22/04/2018 – DJ P H Glatfelter Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLT); 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 26C; 11/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q EPS 13c; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 21/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Glatfelter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 93.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 29,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 2,111 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206,000, down from 31,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $109.34. About 4.30M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kforce.Com Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 162,520 shares to 328,778 shares, valued at $11.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 178,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,423 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GLT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 41.91 million shares or 1.01% more from 41.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 1,578 shares. The Ohio-based Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Vanguard Group holds 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) or 4.37M shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 46,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 13,170 shares. Mondrian Invest Prns Limited holds 269,156 shares. Brinker Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 56,653 shares. 14,050 are held by Pinnacle Associates Limited. Pnc Gp has invested 0.01% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Heartland Advsr owns 433,216 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% or 495,850 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Glenmede Tru Na holds 357,759 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 7,197 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 272,877 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.57% or 49,385 shares. Moreno Evelyn V owns 2.38% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 80,268 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 1.31% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 20,203 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs reported 2,081 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.31% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Ajo Lp reported 410,399 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Management Ltd holds 0.66% or 107,722 shares. Vestor Lc holds 155,224 shares. Haverford Fincl Svcs has invested 1.66% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated holds 6,773 shares. Kornitzer Incorporated Ks has invested 0.12% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Liability Co reported 0.38% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Montecito Fincl Bank & has 0.14% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Jarislowsky Fraser owns 39,106 shares.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $254.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 9,812 shares to 35,230 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 11,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD).