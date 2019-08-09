Glatfelter (GLT) Stake Maintained by Franklin Resources Inc; Punch & Associates Investment Management Decreased Its Position in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by $441,063 as Shares Rose

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 7,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 202,752 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, down from 209,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $81.46. About 140,084 shares traded or 42.75% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Glatfelter (GLT) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 343,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% . The institutional investor held 3.23M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.57M, up from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Glatfelter for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $649.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 202,616 shares traded or 10.35% up from the average. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 19.45% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 21/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – Glatfelter Insurance Group Selects OnBase by Hyland to Improve Information Management; 22/03/2018 – Glatfelter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Affms Glatfelter Co. ‘BB+’ Corp Credit Rtg; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q EPS 13c; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Rev $412.1M; 14/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 22/04/2018 – DJ P H Glatfelter Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dlh Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 84,790 shares to 528,690 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Mtg Opportunity Term (JLS) by 13,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaspan Corp (NYSE:SSW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). The North Carolina-based Wedge Cap L LP Nc has invested 0.01% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Millennium Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 156,635 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 2,019 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 16,667 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 14,680 shares. Aqr Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 132,769 shares. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 10,363 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc reported 3,386 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 15,558 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 1,300 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) or 3,602 shares.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 10,740 shares to 683,086 shares, valued at $291.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.91M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.71M shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold GLT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 41.49 million shares or 0.59% less from 41.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 46,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 26,564 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 284 shares. Moreover, Int Grp Inc has 0% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 32,902 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Glenmede Na owns 357,759 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Us Comml Bank De reported 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 3.63 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 18,637 shares. 62,558 were accumulated by Brinker Cap Incorporated. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 6.42M shares. 2,445 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Franklin reported 0.02% stake. Raymond James Assoc invested 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) or 243,946 shares.