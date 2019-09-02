Gladstone Land (LAND) to pay $0.04 on Sep 30, 2019; Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Shorts Down By 1.85%

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) is expected to pay $0.04 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:LAND) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Gladstone Land Corp’s current price of $11.51 translates into 0.39% yield. Gladstone Land Corp’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 161,820 shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) has declined 1.88% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LAND News: 07/05/2018 – Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and Announces Earnings Release and Conferen; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Land Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAND); 05/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Anticipates Minimal Impact from Trade Tariffs; 08/05/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP QTRLY FFO SHR $0.125; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates Inv Mgmt Buys 2% Position in Gladstone Land; 02/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 05/04/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP SAYS EXPECTS MINIMAL TO NO IMPACT ON ITS FARMS AND TENANTS FROM “THE DEVELOPING TRADE CONFLICT WITH CHINA”; 26/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Common Stk Offering; 14/03/2018 Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms

Southside Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SBSI) had a decrease of 1.85% in short interest. SBSI’s SI was 2.87 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.85% from 2.93 million shares previously. With 91,600 avg volume, 31 days are for Southside Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SBSI)’s short sellers to cover SBSI’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.93. About 43,788 shares traded. Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has risen 0.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SBSI News: 20/03/2018 – Ovolo Southside brings a unique theatrical experience to visitors with HKAPA; 24/04/2018 – Virginia AG: April 24, 2018 – Drug Takeback Day Events to Be Held Across Southside Virginia; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Moore: Investigation Opened into Southside SSA Office Closure; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Southside Elementary Charter School Mon, 3/12/2018, 5:30 PM; 06/03/2018 Rep. Moore: Rep. Moore Calls for Investigation into Southside SSA Office Closure; 02/05/2018 – Southside Market & Barbeque Announces New Location; 08/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority Financial 3/8/2018 3/8/2018; 21/05/2018 – Lehigh University, EdR Celebrate Groundbreaking of SouthSide Commons

Gladstone Land Corporation, an externally-managed agricultural real estate investment trust, owns and leases farmland for independent and corporate farming activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $239.32 million. The firm also owns various farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, buildings for the storage and assembly of boxes for shipping produce, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. It has a 64.66 P/E ratio. As of September 5, 2017, it owned 71 farms covering an area of 61,048 acres in 8 states in the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.20 million activity. On Thursday, March 14 the insider GLADSTONE DAVID bought $1.20 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The Company’s deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 15.11 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate.