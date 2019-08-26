Gladstone Land (LAND) to pay $0.04 on Sep 30, 2019; PBF Logistics LP (PBFX)’s Sentiment Is 1.57

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) is expected to pay $0.04 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:LAND) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Gladstone Land Corp’s current price of $11.49 translates into 0.39% yield. Gladstone Land Corp’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 88,894 shares traded. Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) has declined 1.88% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LAND News: 02/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 08/05/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP QTRLY FFO SHR $0.125; 27/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Pricing of Common Stk Offering; 05/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Anticipates Minimal Impact from Trade Tariffs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Land Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAND); 26/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Common Stk Offering; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates Inv Mgmt Buys 2% Position in Gladstone Land; 14/03/2018 Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and Announces Earnings Release and Conferen; 07/05/2018 – Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.57, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 22 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 14 cut down and sold their equity positions in PBF Logistics LP. The institutional investors in our database now have: 13.97 million shares, down from 14.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding PBF Logistics LP in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 12 New Position: 10.

More notable recent PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PBF Logistics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PBF Logistics declares $0.5150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PBF Logistics: Strong EBITDA Growth, Backing A Strong Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $98,942 activity.

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.9. About 177,748 shares traded or 114.03% up from the average. PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) has risen 3.22% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 05/03/2018 PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn; 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 NET INCOME $106 MLN; 16/03/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2017 K-1 Tax Packages; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 19/04/2018 – DJ PBF Logistics LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBFX); 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $282 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions

Advisory Research Inc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP for 775,525 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owns 1.83 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Fund Advisors Llc has 0.22% invested in the company for 1.08 million shares. The New York-based Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny has invested 0.22% in the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 24,536 shares.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. It operates through two divisions, Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage. It has a 12.43 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck terminal, a crude oil truck unloading terminal that serves Toledo refinery; DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.20 million activity. $1.20 million worth of stock was bought by GLADSTONE DAVID on Thursday, March 14.

More notable recent Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gladstone Land Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LAND) 2.3% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gladstone Land Acquires a Large Pistachio Orchard in California – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gladstone Land Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LAND – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Plans detailed for first U.S. mission to land on moon since Apollo – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Gladstone Land Corporation, an externally-managed agricultural real estate investment trust, owns and leases farmland for independent and corporate farming activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $239.11 million. The firm also owns various farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, buildings for the storage and assembly of boxes for shipping produce, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. It has a 64.55 P/E ratio. As of September 5, 2017, it owned 71 farms covering an area of 61,048 acres in 8 states in the United States.