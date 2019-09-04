Gladstone Land (LAND) to pay $0.04 on Sep 30, 2019; Forest Hill Capital Lowered By $622,006 Its Investar Hldg (ISTR) Position

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR) stake by 8.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 28,273 shares as Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR)’s stock rose 5.05%. The Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 313,821 shares with $7.13 million value, down from 342,094 last quarter. Investar Hldg Corp now has $224.20M valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.89. About 7,209 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) is expected to pay $0.04 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:LAND) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Gladstone Land Corp’s current price of $11.52 translates into 0.39% yield. Gladstone Land Corp’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 116,479 shares traded. Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) has declined 1.88% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LAND News: 07/05/2018 – Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 05/04/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP SAYS EXPECTS MINIMAL TO NO IMPACT ON ITS FARMS AND TENANTS FROM “THE DEVELOPING TRADE CONFLICT WITH CHINA”; 02/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 05/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Anticipates Minimal Impact from Trade Tariffs; 08/05/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP QTRLY FFO SHR $0.125; 26/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Common Stk Offering; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates Inv Mgmt Buys 2% Position in Gladstone Land; 27/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Pricing of Common Stk Offering; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Land Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAND); 14/03/2018 Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.20 million activity. 100,000 shares valued at $1.20 million were bought by GLADSTONE DAVID on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold Gladstone Land Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 5.12 million shares or 2.69% less from 5.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,318 are held by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Amer Intl Group owns 9,225 shares. Blackrock invested in 853,629 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 50,800 were accumulated by Shufro Rose And Company Ltd Llc. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 228 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) for 37,997 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 259,189 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) for 238,908 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 32,277 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 3,514 shares. Cambridge Investment Research invested in 34,730 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 77,312 shares. Pecaut & has 9,365 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Gladstone Land Corporation, an externally-managed agricultural real estate investment trust, owns and leases farmland for independent and corporate farming activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $239.73 million. The firm also owns various farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, buildings for the storage and assembly of boxes for shipping produce, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. It has a 64.72 P/E ratio. As of September 5, 2017, it owned 71 farms covering an area of 61,048 acres in 8 states in the United States.

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) stake by 19,081 shares to 187,252 valued at $13.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) stake by 20,597 shares and now owns 128,451 shares. Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) was raised too.

