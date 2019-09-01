Gladstone Land (LAND) to pay $0.04 on Sep 30, 2019; First Merchants Has 1.1 Sentiment

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) is expected to pay $0.04 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:LAND) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Gladstone Land Corp’s current price of $11.51 translates into 0.39% yield. Gladstone Land Corp’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 161,820 shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) has declined 1.88% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LAND News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Land Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAND); 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and Announces Earnings Release and Conferen; 26/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Common Stk Offering; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates Inv Mgmt Buys 2% Position in Gladstone Land; 02/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 05/04/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP SAYS EXPECTS MINIMAL TO NO IMPACT ON ITS FARMS AND TENANTS FROM “THE DEVELOPING TRADE CONFLICT WITH CHINA”; 27/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Pricing of Common Stk Offering; 07/05/2018 – Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 08/05/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP QTRLY FFO SHR $0.125; 05/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Anticipates Minimal Impact from Trade Tariffs

First Merchants Corp (FRME) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 80 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 73 reduced and sold stock positions in First Merchants Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 35.99 million shares, up from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding First Merchants Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 57 Increased: 62 New Position: 18.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding firm for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. It has a 10.86 P/E ratio. The firm also provides personal and corporate trust, full-service brokerage, corporate, letters of credit, and repurchase agreements services.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $41.04 million for 10.63 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.20% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 157,501 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (FRME) has declined 17.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About First Merchants Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FRME) Upcoming 0.7% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Merchants Corporation Announces Cash Dividend Nasdaq:FRME – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Merchants Corporation Announces Revised Record Date for September Dividend Payment – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “QCRH or FRME: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Allstate, MGIC Investment and First Merchants – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10,839 activity.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 8.04% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation for 751,333 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 2.08 million shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Castine Capital Management Llc has 2.49% invested in the company for 217,870 shares. The Indiana-based First Merchants Corp has invested 1.51% in the stock. Dean Capital Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 19,731 shares.

More notable recent Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gladstone Land Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gladstone Land Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LAND) 2.3% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gladstone Land Acquires a Large Pistachio Orchard in California – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Plans detailed for first U.S. mission to land on moon since Apollo – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.20 million activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $1.20M was bought by GLADSTONE DAVID.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold Gladstone Land Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 5.12 million shares or 2.69% less from 5.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Communications holds 0% or 28,388 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America owns 14,877 shares. Foster & Motley Inc reported 477,188 shares. American Interest Grp has 9,225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr invested 0% in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). 14,400 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. 213,863 were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 50,800 shares. Parametric Port Associates reported 13,563 shares stake. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 6,868 shares. Pnc Services Grp Inc holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 32,277 shares stake. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 22,692 shares.

Gladstone Land Corporation, an externally-managed agricultural real estate investment trust, owns and leases farmland for independent and corporate farming activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $239.32 million. The firm also owns various farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, buildings for the storage and assembly of boxes for shipping produce, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. It has a 64.66 P/E ratio. As of September 5, 2017, it owned 71 farms covering an area of 61,048 acres in 8 states in the United States.