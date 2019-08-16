Gladstone Land (LAND) to pay $0.04 on Sep 30, 2019; Df Dent & Co Has Cut Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake By $1.55 Million

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 7.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 27,244 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 353,767 shares with $20.18M value, down from 381,011 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $86.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.16. About 9.12M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO BE CUTTING JOBS AS PART OF COST REDUCTIONS; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform Brings In-Demand Premium Features to a New Tier of Smartphones; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Director Nominees Also Disqualified From Standing for Election to Qualcomm Board; 13/03/2018 – In U.S.-China Tech Rivalry, Whose Side Is Qualcomm On?; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 09/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND THX® DEMONSTRATE END-TO-END WORKFLOW FOR DELIVERY OF NEXT-GENERATION IMMERSIVE AUDIO EXPERIENCES USING MPEG-H FOR BROADCAST AT NAB 2018; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom aims to move to US days before Qualcomm meeting; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS QUALCOMM/BROADCOM IS A UNIQUE SITUATION: CNBC

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) is expected to pay $0.04 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:LAND) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Gladstone Land Corp’s current price of $11.52 translates into 0.39% yield. Gladstone Land Corp’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 42,405 shares traded. Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) has declined 1.88% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LAND News: 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and Announces Earnings Release and Conferen; 05/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Anticipates Minimal Impact from Trade Tariffs; 26/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Common Stk Offering; 27/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Pricing of Common Stk Offering; 14/03/2018 Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 05/04/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP SAYS EXPECTS MINIMAL TO NO IMPACT ON ITS FARMS AND TENANTS FROM “THE DEVELOPING TRADE CONFLICT WITH CHINA”; 02/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates Inv Mgmt Buys 2% Position in Gladstone Land; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Land Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAND); 07/05/2018 – Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.20 million activity. $1.20M worth of Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) was bought by GLADSTONE DAVID.

Gladstone Land Corporation, an externally-managed agricultural real estate investment trust, owns and leases farmland for independent and corporate farming activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $239.73 million. The firm also owns various farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, buildings for the storage and assembly of boxes for shipping produce, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. It has a 64.72 P/E ratio. As of September 5, 2017, it owned 71 farms covering an area of 61,048 acres in 8 states in the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold Gladstone Land Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes.

More notable recent Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gladstone Land Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LAND) 2.3% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gladstone Land Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LAND – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy in August – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Land This Bargain Energy Stock 12.3% Yielder Even Cheaper Than Director Fowler Did – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc has $11500 highest and $57 lowest target. $83.09’s average target is 16.77% above currents $71.16 stock price. Qualcomm Inc had 31 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, May 2 to “Strong Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 26. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $75 target. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, May 2. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $7400 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. Bank of America maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes.