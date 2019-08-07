Gladstone Land (LAND) to pay $0.04 on Aug 30, 2019; L 3 Communications Holdings (LLL)’s Sentiment Is 4

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) is expected to pay $0.04 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:LAND) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Gladstone Land Corp’s current price of $11.57 translates into 0.39% yield. Gladstone Land Corp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 102,512 shares traded. Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) has declined 1.88% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LAND News: 02/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 07/05/2018 – Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 26/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Common Stk Offering; 27/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Pricing of Common Stk Offering; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Land Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAND); 14/03/2018 Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates Inv Mgmt Buys 2% Position in Gladstone Land; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and Announces Earnings Release and Conferen; 05/04/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP SAYS EXPECTS MINIMAL TO NO IMPACT ON ITS FARMS AND TENANTS FROM “THE DEVELOPING TRADE CONFLICT WITH CHINA”; 08/05/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP QTRLY FFO SHR $0.125

L 3 Communications Holdings Inc (LLL) investors sentiment increased to 4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 3.67, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 4 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 1 cut down and sold stock positions in L 3 Communications Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 170,634 shares, up from 23,221 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding L 3 Communications Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

Gladstone Land Corporation, an externally-managed agricultural real estate investment trust, owns and leases farmland for independent and corporate farming activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $216.11 million. The firm also owns various farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, buildings for the storage and assembly of boxes for shipping produce, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. It has a 93.31 P/E ratio. As of September 5, 2017, it owned 71 farms covering an area of 61,048 acres in 8 states in the United States.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.20 million activity. GLADSTONE DAVID bought $1.20 million worth of stock or 100,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold Gladstone Land Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 5.12 million shares or 2.69% less from 5.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Company has invested 0% in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc has 33,878 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7 shares. Punch & Associate Mngmt has 0.37% invested in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) for 343,040 shares. Moreover, Diligent Limited Liability Co has 0.2% invested in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND). Pnc Group holds 0% or 200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 228 shares. Daiwa Securities, a Japan-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 3,042 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 22,426 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 259,189 shares. Ameritas Invest has 1,115 shares. State Street owns 213,863 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 18,672 shares.

Stanley holds 0.27% of its portfolio in L3 Technologies, Inc. for 5,461 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp owns 76,628 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Research & Management Co. has 0.03% invested in the company for 500 shares. The California-based West Oak Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 77 shares.

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides aerospace systems, and communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.48 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electronic Systems, Aerospace Systems, and Communication Systems. It has a 19.16 P/E ratio. It offers components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial clients in various business areas, such as precision engagement and training, aviation products and security, power and propulsion systems, sensor systems, warrior systems, and advanced programs.